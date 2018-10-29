Kropf, William E.; 91, of Lake Orion

William Edward Kropf, age 91, of Lake Orion passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018, in Lake

Orion Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. In accordance with William’s wishes, cremation has

taken place.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 11, 1926, the son of the late Mr. and

Mrs. Joseph and Mary Kropf. He married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Gill, sadly she

preceded him in death. He was a residential builder and land developer for Excalibur Homes,

until his retirement in 2002. In his free time, William enjoyed spending time with his family and

friends, hunting, and skeet shooting. He also enjoyed making jewelry and rose gardening.

Left to cherish his memory are three children: William and wife, Shelley Kropf,

Kathleen, husband, Kenneth Mascia, and Kristen Breech; seven grandchildren: William, Jr.,

Kathryn, Chad, Justin, Lauren, Bronson, and Kaitlyn; four great-grandchildren: Claire, Chloe,

Ava, and Matthew; and his sister, Mary-Alice Jennings.

William was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy Ann, and his daughter, Kimberly.