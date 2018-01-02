Kirsch, Jason M.; 45, of Lake Orion

Jason M. Kirsch; of Lake Orion; passed away suddenly on December 30, 2017 at the age of 45.

Jason is survived by his son, Aidan Kirsch; step-daughter, Samantha Bowsher; wife, Tory Kirsch; parents, Jon and Sherry Kirsch; and siblings, Judy (Charlie) Miller, Jacqueline (Joe) Linklater and Julie Hoensheid. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jason loved the outdoors and spending time in nature.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 2, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Square Lake Cemetery.

Memorial donations suggested to the Grace Centers of Hope, Pontiac or The Power Company Kids Club, Pontiac. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com