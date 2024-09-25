Judith Eubanks, 78

Judith “Judy” Faye Eubanks (née Bowling), 78, passed away peacefully in her home in Bakersfield, California, on Sept. 5, 2024. Judy’s warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who know her.

Born on Christmas Day in 1945, Judy was the cherished daughter of Carlton Bascum Bowling and Marie Faye Bowling (née Earlywine) of Covington, Kentucky. Throughout her life, Judy was known for her vibrant spirit and dedication to her family and friends. Her hobbies included cooking, watching classic movies, and traveling – with a particular fondness for exploring historic landmarks.

Judy was a career-minded professional with a desire to lead others to success. She loved animals and rescued many to give them a loving, nurturing, and secure home to thrive. Judy had a unique gift for making everyone around her feel special and valued, often delighting friends and family with stories of days gone by. On Dec. 28, 1995, Judy married her soulmate, Robert Eugene Eubanks in Escambia, Florida.

Judy is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Eubanks; youngest son, Ron (Lisa) Feltz, Jr.; sister-in-laws, Jackie (Jim) Remy and Pam (Melvin) Langham; nieces, Karon (James) Thornton and Jennifer (Ryan) Mangum; three grandchildren, Brandon (Kaitlin) Feltz, Jordan Groth & Britney (Erik) Azzopardi and three great-grandchildren, Vincent, Melania & Giovanni. She also leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends, and her fur-babies, Pearl & Princess.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, J. Carlton “Sonny” Bowling; oldest son, Randy Groth and grandson, Ronald Feltz, III.

A funeral service was held on Sept. 13, 2024, at Greenlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery in Bakersfield, California. In honor of Judy’s wishes, burial will be at Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion, Michigan for her final resting place as she wanted to be buried beside her son and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy’s name to any local animal rescue, an organization close to Judy’s heart.