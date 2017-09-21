Join the Boots on the Ground Color Run and Ride for Recovery

The Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities is looking for sponsors and participants for the 2nd Annual Boots on the Ground Color Run and the Ride for Recovery, both on Sept. 30, in recognition of Recovery month.

Both events are presented by the Sobriety Promotions Program Inc. and in partnership with the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities, Oakland Community Health Network and the Lyon Events Organization.

All proceeds directly benefit the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities prevention and educational programs developed to raise awareness of the dangers of abusing prescription drugs and the 52-1 District Court Veterans, Sobriety, and Drug Treatment Court.

Participate in one or both of the events. There will be a celebration after the color run with music, vendor booths, educational material, fun kids activities, food, and more. The community is encouraged to be a part of this fun colorful family event that is for a great cause.

For more information, call Tracy at 248-221-7101 or visit http://www.achcmi.org.