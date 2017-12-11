Johanson, Darlene; of Lake Orion

Darlene Johanson; of Lake Orion; passed away on December 9, 2017 in Owosso, Michigan surrounded by her family. Darlene was born to Vera and Edward Walker in Illinois and raised in Pontiac. Darlene lived her entire adult life in Lake Orion, where she raised her daughters Jenny and Lori.

Darlene was a dedicated employee at Michigan Bell Telephone Company, where she worked hard as a long distance operator for 44 years. She was also a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant for 35 years. What began as a fun hobby evolved into a successful business that connected her to long-lasting friendships, gave her the opportunity to travel to seminars in Dallas, Texas, where she received awards and recognition.

Darlene enjoyed spending time with her family and was so very proud of her daughters and their families. Darlene was ‘Nanny’ to six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Darlene liked spending time with her family, going out to lunch with friends and former coworkers, and watching the Detroit Lions.

Darlene will be missed tremendously by her family: daughters Jenny Gosaynie (Gary) of Owosso and Lori Powlen of Mishawaka, Indiana; sister Shela Polasek of Rochester Hills, grandchildren Liza Jackson, Josh Lovelace (Jena), Kathryn Gosaynie, Aaron Powlen, Ryan Powlen (Erik Zimmerman), and Brad Powlen (Amy); great-grandchildren: Jasmine, Kayla, and James Jackson, Miranda Cole, Braedyn Lovelace, and Mary Powlen. Darlene was predeceased by her parents, son-in-law Edward Powlen and brother-in-law William ‘Duke’ Polasek.

Darlene’s life will be celebrated at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. Her family will receive guests from 11 a.m. – 12 noon. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shiawassee Hospice House: 2005 Copas Rd, Owosso, MI 48867 in Darlene’s name.