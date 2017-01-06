Jewell, Crystal P.; 82, of Clarkston

Crystal Pauline Jewell; of Clarkston; age 82; went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2017. Crystal is survived by her faithful husband of 61 years, Albert Murray Jewell; her four children, Glenida (Thor) Olafsson, Gregory (Claire) Jewell, Jeffrey (Denise) Jewell and Genise (Eric) Horsley; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

She was an incredibly kind, generous, tender woman who was a prayer warrior her whole life. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5pm. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.samaritanspurse.org. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.