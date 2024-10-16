Jean Lois Phelps, 84

Jean Lois Phelps of Lake Orion passed away on Oct. 3, 2024. She was 84 years old.

Born Jean Lois Myre in Pontiac, she was raised by a strong mother and dedicated, contributing resident of Lake Orion, Freda Myre. In 1958 Jean graduated from Lake Orion High School, and later married Howard L. Phelps, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.

She was a dedicated mother to her four children, Joe (Lori) Phelps, the late Greg “Hammer” (the late Susan) Phelps, the late Ardean Phelps and Mike Phelps; a loving grandmother to Hailey, Jacob, Melanie (Joshua), Mitchell (Jennifer), Michael Anthony and Alexis; and great-grandmother of Jenna, Mya, Julie and Matthew.

Jean taught Sunday School at the Lake Orion Baptist Church in the 1970’s. She filled her home with love and the smells of amazing food and she always kept the people she loved close to her heart in prayer. Jean will be deeply missed by her surviving family and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at 4 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.