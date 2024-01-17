James H. Muys, 75

James Howard Muys passed away peacefully at home following a short illness on January 10, 2024.

Jim is survived by his wife Karen of 31 years, daughter Misty (Dave) Homer, grandchildren Elise (Cully), Aiden, great-grandchildren Cameron and Valerie, along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nephews and cousins.

Jim served in U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972 with honorable discharge. He was assigned to the USS Kitty Hawk Aircraft Carrier as a mechanic working on F14 fighter jet ejection seats. His tours included Vietnam and the Korean War.

He was an active and lifetime member of North Oakland VFW Post 334 in Oxford, MI. He served the VFW in many different capacities over the years. He was currently serving as Post 334 Chaplain, VFW Oakland County Council Chaplain, VFW District Chaplain and VFW Department (State) of MI Chaplain. Jim had the great honor of receiving the National Chaplain of the Year Award in 2019 from the National VFW organization.

Along with serving the Veterans of Foreign Wars, he was an avid fisherman, hunter, bowler and drummer.

Jim was involved within the Oxford and Lake Orion communities, especially the Lake Orion Memorial. He loved people and always had a joke or a kind word to share. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.