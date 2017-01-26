It’s time for ‘Clergy, Cops and Beer’.5

Fundraiser benefits Kops and Kids, Church programs

By Georgia Thelen

Review Writer

A pastor and a police officer walk into a bar…

No, really.

The Lake Orion Police Department and the Lake Orion United Methodist Church are partnering once again for their Clergy, Cops and Beer event from 6 p.m. until midnight this Saturday.

After a successful event this past July at the former 51 North Brewery, the fundraiser is moving to Lockhart’s BBQ for a night of good food and community involvement.

A percentage of event proceeds goes to the LOPD’s “Kops and Kids” program, and also Lake Orion United Methodist Church’s community service projects.

“As we work together, we are able to function more effectively. We cannot only raise funds, but collaborate on events that make a difference in community,” said Pastor John Ball. “It’s our goal to provide events that are fun but also allow the intention of raising money to help everybody do their part.”

The night will be full of Lockhart’s well-known barbecue dishes, Michigan craft beer and entertainment from the local band Coleslaw, who will be playing rock, pop and country hits.

“We’d like to have really good attendance, make good connections with the community and share some goodwill, a great evening and some really good fellowship,” said LOPD Chief Jerry Narsh.

Narsh also added that with the event crowd, attendees will be “spiritually and physically safe and have a great meal.”

Both the police department and the the United Methodist Church also hope to help out Lockhart’s.

In their Clergy, Cops and Beer collaboration, both organizations are looking to partner with a different restaurant for each event.

For their first Clergy, Cops and Beer event, the team held the event at the former 51 North Brewery which led to the brewery having their fourth largest volume day of their entirety as a restaurant.

The team is hoping to see the same positive outcome for Lockhart’s.

“First and foremost we want people to have a good time, but our primary objective is that we pull the community together even more for the purpose of creating opportunities for people to benefit and impact lives in a positive way,” said Pastor John Ball.

The Lake Orion Police Department and the Lake Orion United Methodist Church would also like to extend their gratitude to not only the community, but also to Lockhart’s BBQ for hosting Clergy, Cops and Beer .5.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance for $25 by calling Lockhart’s BBQ at 248-690-9362 or by visiting www. events.eventzilla.net/e/2138895908. The ticket price covers one entree off a special menu and entertainment.

Tickets will also be available for purchase the day of the event for $35.

Lockhart’s BBQ is located at 37 E. Flint Street.