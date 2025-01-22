Inspection deems Lake Orion dam in ‘satisfactory condition’

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Despite some deteriorating material, trees and brush, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) determined the Paint Creek dam is in “satisfactory condition” after an inspection.

The Village of Lake Orion requested an inspection from EGLE to evaluate the dam’s structural condition and hydraulic capacity, according to an inspection report.

Council Member George Dandalides called the report “fairly comprehensive.”

“I believe the dam is a very important part of the lake structure and even downstream, considering (it flows) all the way out to Lake St. Clair and the trout population and whatnot,” Dandalides said.

Dandalides then made a motion to direct administration to review and create an action plan for six recommended actions outlined in the report, which was unanimously approved by council.

The six recommendations were listed in the following priority.

First, review and update the dam’s emergency action plan in coordination with Oakland County Emergency Management as necessary. Results of this review and any updates are asked to be provided to the dam safety unit as soon as possible. This action as been overdue since the end of 2008, according to Village Council President Teresa Rutt.

Next, the report recommends to continue efforts to remove all trees and brush from the embankment. Stumps are also supposed to be cut, not uprooted, a maximum of one foot above the ground. This must be completed by the end of 2026.

“I’m really glad to see that we finally have a report telling (the DPW) to cut all the trees down off of the embankment,” Council Member Michael Lamb said. “That’s very dangerous. When the wind blows, the trees overturn and the roots put a hole in the large earth dam that we have.”

Third, deteriorating concrete should be inspected at least twice annually to ensure it does not increase in size. Repairs are also supposed to be considered within the next five years. A head wall and outlet conduit, the downstream slope a concrete retaining wall at the drain outlet are items listed under this section.

The fourth recommendation is to establish vegetation cover to a slope with exposed soil and monitor it for loss of earth material, and the fifth is to keep gates maintained and operated through their range of motion at least once each year.

The final recommendation is to create an operation and maintenance plan, which will increase the dam’s service life and maintain its hydraulic and structural condition, according to the report.

Lake Orion contracts with EGLE to perform the inspection and complete the report at no cost to the village.

The dam’s most recent modification occurred in 1987, according to the report.