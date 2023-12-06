Howard Riggleman, 91, of Lake Orion

Howard “Fay” Riggleman, 91, of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2023, with his family by his side.

Fay was born on Jan. 28, 1932 in Reedsville, West Virginia. He moved to Michigan in 1951 to work for General Motors in the skilled trades. Fay then enlisted in the Army and served our country during the Korean War. He returned to Pontiac, Michigan and continued his professional career at General Motors until his retirement in 1981.

Fay met the love of his life, Shirley, in 1956 and they married in 1957. Fay and Shirley then welcomed their only daughter in 1962, Joy Faye. Joy preceded Fay to their heavenly home in 2009.

Fay loved spending time with his family and friends, spending countless hours entertaining, teaching and supporting everyone he loved. His grandkids and great-grandkids knew him for his willingness to adventure on the bike paths around Lake Orion and passing on his wisdom and knowledge.

Those who knew Fay, knew that he loved driving classic cars and traveling as well. Every year in August you could find Fay and Shirley cruising Woodward avenue in their 1953 Ford Classic Custom. He was a charter member of the Flaming Pistons Car Club. Fay was such a staple in the classic car community that he was selected to model for the Supreme Court portrait of Judge Woodward in 2005.

Fay loved to travel and was fortunate enough to see many countries and spend his winters in warmer climates such as Hawaii, Arizona, California and more recently Florida.

Fay spent the majority of his life serving others. He volunteered at Tribute to the Lord Ministries in Oxford, MI for 30 years. He also served Point of Hope Ministries where he repaired bicycles and donated them to children and families for over 21 years. He also served as a lead organizer of the Kennedy School Car Show that supported disabled children.

Fay is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, of 66 years; his son-in-law David (Lori) Hutchinson; his grandchildren Julie (Jim) Crawford, Erin (Tim) Reis, and Daniel (Liz) Hutchinson; great-grandchildren Sier, Austin, Gavin, Silas, Roman and Calvin.

Fay is also survived by his siblings Annabelle Gore, Mabel Pyles, and Kenneth Muxlow, Correnne Dietz, Harold Muxlow, and Dennis Muxlow and many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Fay is preceded in death by his daughter Joy, his siblings, Marie France, Bill Riggleman, Hazel Bolyard, Norma Kalbfleisch, Patricia Schell, and Donald Muxlow.

Special thank you to Michigan Palliative and Hospice Care for their excellent care during Fay’s illness.

A celebration of Fay’s life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. at North Auburn HIlls, Baptist Church, 3889 N. Squirrel Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326, where Fay and Shirley are members.

In lieu of Flower, suggested memorial donations may be made to (1) North Auburn HIlls Baptist Church, (2) Michigan Palliative and Hospice Care, 32255 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 197, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, or (3) Tribute to the Lord Ministries, 4665 Stanton Rd, Oxford, MI 48371.

Reflections and condolences may be shared with the family at Pixley Funeral Home at www.pixleyfh.com.