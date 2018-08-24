Homeowners want zoning restrictions on Airbnb ‘nightmare’

We have had a home here in the Village of Lake Orion since 1985.

Are the residents aware of a new phenomenon? Anyone can purchase a home, put it on the internet and rent it daily, weekly or monthly.

It literally becomes a motel room in a residential area. The overnighters are coming and going at all hours of the day and night. This morning, I was awakened at 4:10 a.m.

In our case, this home does not have any designated parking (it is on a very small island with a walking bridge).

So, golf carts are provided for these people. Isn’t that wonderful? The golf carts become an amusement ride to transport the people to this Airbnb.

Two weeks ago, I counted 13 people loading up vehicles with suitcases. What has always been a difficult situation is now a nightmare.

This weekend it was a bachelorette party. There were at least 12 women.

I am demanding a stop to this deplorable situation. Our safe premises are no longer safe with all of these strangers milling about. It is insanity.

We need some zoning restrictions to be initiated. I do not want to live three doors down from a motel room.

Sincerely,

Mr. & Mrs. George Lukas

Lake Orion