Hollywood Market is a ‘great establishment’ — reader is upset to hear it’s closing

I’m writing this because I feel that many people in our area are upset about the closing of Hollywood Market.

The staff at this store are very friendly and know the customers that come in regularly.

The store is closing because the owner of the building will not work with Hollywood to keep it on a yearly renewable lease. The owner wants five years or nothing.

This is sad because Hollywood has been drawing customers to the area and would continue to do so.

I realize that Hollywood has their rules about leasing a year at a time, and I respect that.

What I don’t understand is why they have to sign for five years — to me that shows the owner of the building really does not want a steady income year to year.

I will miss the store here, but I will continue to do business with Hollywood at their other locations.

I have (been going) to the Hollywood Market since I was a teenager and my mother and godmother were customers in Troy.

(By the way, they still have that store.)

Sorry the Township of Orion has to lose such a great establishment.

Shirley Townsend