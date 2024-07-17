Hilmer Howe, 100

Hilmer “Bunty” Howe, age 100, passed away on July 3, 2024.

Hilmer was born on Jan. 11, 1924 in Fordville, North Dakota. He is survived by his two grandchildren William Howe and Michelle Cloutier, great-grandchildren Joshua, Jacob, Isabella and Mark and son-in-law Ray Horn.

He is preceded in death by his wife Irene Howe, son Gary Howe and daughter Sharon Horn.

Hilmer was the youngest of the 11 children of Louise and Severt Howe, Norwegian immigrants. During his early years he worked on the family farm until World War II began.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Mervine, a destroyer escort and mine sweeper that patrolled the Pacific Ocean. During this period, he traveled from Hawaii eastward spending time amidst the Pacific islands and eventually in Japan and China.

He was discharged from the Navy in July 1946 and returned to North Dakota to resume his agricultural activities.

In 1949 he met and married Irene Slominski and they soon moved to Detroit, Michigan. Hilmer found work in the automotive supplier industry and began a long relationship with the National Broach Company, a fabricator of tooling for the automotive industry.

While raising his family, Hilmer developed his skills and became a master machinist. He was primarily involved in the design and fabrication of a wide variety of high precision mechanical broaches.

When he retired from National Broach in the late 1980’s he and Irene began a period of extensive travel throughout the U.S. using their fifth wheel trailer and diesel pickup.

In 2000, after exploring all the corners of our country, they sold their trailer and bought a home in Surprise, Arizona which they used during the long Michigan winters.

Hilmer, known to his friends as “Bunty” was always active and had to be engaged in some project, be it mechanical or landscaping or gardening, to be happy. His love for the outdoors and growing things remained throughout his life.

Bunty always maintained a very high standard of ethics and morals. He lived a very long life and was a very good man. He taught us a lot and we will miss him.