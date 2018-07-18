Hey Kids! Design your dream playground for Orion Township!

Orion Twp. needs kids and adults to help design their dream playground for Camp Agawam.

The township, in partnership with KaBOOM, will host a “Design Day” where kids ages 3-12 get to brainstorm and share their ideas – dreaming up all the features that would make for a playground masterpiece.

The kids’ session is from 4-5 p.m. July 26 at the Orion Center and is limited to the first 30 kids who sign up. Kids will be asked to draw and describe their ideal playground features.

All participants must be Orion Township residents (that includes village resident, too!).

Email Jenny Bhatti at jbhatti@oriontownship.org to RSVP. Include the child’s name, age, address and a contact phone number in case there are questions.

Adults will have their own design session from 5:30-8 p.m. following the kids design session. Participants do not need to have had a child in the kids’ design session, but space is limited to 30 adults, so email Bhatti to RSVP.

The adult session includes a feature presentation on KaBOOM and an opportunity for input on the components of the playground. During the adult session, there will be a separate room with snacks and entertainment for the kids.

KaBOOM is a national non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all kids get a childhood filled with the balanced and active play needed to thrive.

The playground is funded through a $450,000 grant from the Ralph J. Wilson Foundation, with an $8,500 contribution from Orion Township.

The playground will be located at Camp Agawam and there will be a community “Build It” day in October. Check the Aug. 1 edition of The Lake Orion Review for details of the playground build day. – Jim Newell