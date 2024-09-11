Harold Sheldon, Jr., 66

Harold “Bucky” Sheldon Jr.; of Lake Orion; age 66; passed away on September 2, 2024.

Harold is the beloved husband of Cindy Lou; loving father of Harold (Laura) Sheldon III, Justin Songalewski and Brandon Songalewski; and dear grandfather of Chloe, Joshua and Emmett. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Charlotte Sheldon Sr.; and his sister Luann Sheldon.

For many years Bucky owned and operated Borel & Company Inc. in Lake Orion. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and spending time in his garden with the family. Bucky also loved eating pasties, the Red Wings and Lions, and a good tailgating party.

Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3 – 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

Interment will follow mass at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.