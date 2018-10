Gray, Susan; 75, formerly of Clarkston

Susan Gibniewski Gray, of Daytona Florida and formerly of Clarkston, passed away October 7, 2018. She was 75-years-old.

Susan was born July 1, 1943 to parents Barbara and Frank Gibniewski, who predeceased her in death. She was married to the late Thomas Gray. Also predeceasing her in death were sisters Janis Rosczewski, Cynthia Shuler and Rebecca Kalish.

Susan is survived by sons Thomas Gray and Daniel Gray. She is also survived by sisters, Judith Grabowski of Lake Orion, Deborah Smith, Jennifer Smith and Elizabeth Gravel.

Burial has taken place in Daytona Florida.