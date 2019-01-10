GFWC Lake Orion Women’s Club hosts open house

Do you live in the Volunteer Spirit? Do you like giving back to your community? Then we have just the organization for you!

GFWC Lake Orion Women’s Club has been involved in the community since 1914! We provide support to our community, county and international charitable groups. A sampling of just a few of the organizations we support include: Oxford/Orion FISH, Orion Art Center and Dragon on the Lake event, Guiding Harbor, Bay Cliff and Lake Orion High School – providing two scholarships.

With each new volunteer who joins our group, we grow stronger as a result of their ideas, input and creativity which, in turn, allows us to accomplish even more! “Our Lake Orion Women’s Club, it appears, has waxed and waned and changed with the years. Founded by women with a vision the same ‘A Better Orion’ their motto became.”

Come and learn more about this amazing group of women at our open house on Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Orion Township Public Library, 825 Joslyn Rd. Please contact Renee to RSVP at 248-701-8821. Members will be available to provide information and answer questions about our activities, community projects and helping others with the heart of a volunteer. All ages are welcome, you are never too young or too old to make a difference! Bring a friend! (You do not need to live in Lake Orion to be involved.)

We encourage you to visit our Facebook page at General Federation of Women’s Clubs Lake Orion.

GFWC – Lake Orion