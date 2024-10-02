Geraldine Weber

Geraldine Alice (Hodges) Weber of Lake Orion passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. She was born on April 12, 1925 in Lake Orion to William and Alice (Blumreich) Hodges.

Geraldine responded to our country’s call of duty as one of the original Rosie the Riveters, building Army trucks at the GM – Opdyke Road plant until she left to marry the love of her life, Everett “Jack” Weber. He, in turn was marrying the “prettiest girl that he’d ever seen.” Together they raised their family and founded Weber Sand & Gravel, always working as a team. Jack ran the operations but Gerry kept the books, to the very penny.

In their 54 years together, in addition to work and family, they managed to find enjoyment through activities at the Shriners, as well as, traveling the globe, which included many trips visiting Gerry’s favorite mouse, Mickey. Gerry was also very fond of The Leader Dogs, having sponsored many of their puppies.

Gerry was very proud of Weber Sand and Gravel and the fact that the family has continued its legacy for 78 years. However, she was even more proud of her family that surrounded her in her 99 years. She always made certain that there was a family gathering at the holidays. Her planned festivities at both the adult’s and kid’s tables will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish the memories are her children, Bruce Weber of Oxford, Nancy (Marc) Bleckley of Oxford, Scott Weber of Arcadia, Florida and Gregg (Mary-Sue) Weber of North Branch; her grandchildren, Tiffany (Matthew) Phillips, Todd Weber, Alexis (Jamie) Bader, Evan Weber, Allison (Gary) Davis, Sterling (Lindsey) Weber, Katie-Lynn (Brandon) Weber and Gregg Weber; many great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Shelvy Coffey and Joyce (Floyd) Kozlowicz.

Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2000; her grandson Stephen Bleckley; also her parents and siblings, Helen Horrall, Fred Hodges, Kenneth Hodges and Gail Hibbs.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment is at Perry Mount Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leader Dogs for the Blind or Shriners Children’s Hospital. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.