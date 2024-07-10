Gerald Johnsen, 85

Gerald “Jerry” Johnsen of Rochester Hills went home to be with the Lord on June 30, 2024 at the age of 85.

Jerry was born on June 29, 1939 in West Nyack, New York to the late William and Lydia Johnsen. He was the youngest of three children, preceded in death by his siblings Robert and Margeret. He grew up in New York and graduated in the field of chemistry from the University of Rochester.

Jerry served in the United States Air Force as a pilot for four years active duty and another two years in the reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1967.

During his time in the Air Force, he met Jane, the love of his life, and they married in 1963. They began their life in New Jersey as he worked as a chemist for the automotive industry and had two daughters, Bethany and Leslie. As the industry would have it, Jerry was transferred to Michigan where they continued their 61 years of marriage.

Jerry was a steadfast faithful man of God, full of integrity. He loved spending time with his family. Jerry served many leadership roles within the church as well as within community organizations, such as the Jaycee’s.

Jerry is survived by and will be dearly missed by his wife, Elizabeth “Jane” Johnsen and his children, Bethany Bachmann Belz and Leslie Rae Fuchs (Travis). He was a loving grandfather “Papa” to Nicholas, Jonathon, Lauren, Dylan, Zachary, Amber, Rachel, Devyn and Zack. He was an adoring great-grandfather to Ryan.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 from 5-8 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home Silverbell Chapel. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to service. Cemetery committal with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

