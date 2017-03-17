Fischer, Nancy C.; 74, of Lake Orion

Nancy C. Fischer; of Lake Orion; passed away on March 10, 2017 at the age of 74. Nancy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Horst Fischer; her sons Glenn (Christina) Fischer and Dennis Fischer; and her grandchildren Benedict, Matthew and Heather.

Nancy is a retired Administrative Assistant to the Athletic Director of Warren Consolidated Schools. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society. www.sparksgriffin.com