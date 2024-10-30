Ernest M. Thorndycraft

Ernest Michael Thorndycraft of Lake Orion passed away on October 27, 2024. He was 74 years old.

Michael is the beloved husband of MaryAnne, with whom they shared 50 years of marriage; loving father of Kelly (Chris) Stanley, Kim (Ryan) Negoshian and Kory (Joanne) Thorndycraft; loving grandfather of Kinzly, Andrew, Kate and Samantha; and dear brother of the late Denise (David) Sanderson.

Mike was stationed in Germany while serving in the Army and he later retired from GM Truck & Coach after 37 ½ years. To find Mike in his happy place would be up in East Tawas or watching the Food Network and HGTV. He also enjoyed camping and making every holiday a little more special for his family with his amazing effort.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is at Eastlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orion Township Public Library or to the organization of one’s choice.