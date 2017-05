It was good to see so many people marching around the globe for our planet!

“Stronger together” — that should be priority one. Without clean air and water we all perish.

Our president just signed another executive order to pillage one of our great National Parks to allow drilling and mining.

I urge you to call your senators and congressmen and tell them, “No! Keep our National Parks protected and out of the hands of greedy corporations!”

Stop his overreach!

— J.P. King

Lake Orion resident