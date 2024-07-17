Eagle Scout builds a sensory wall at the Orion Twp. Public Library to aid volunteers with special needs

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Eagle Scout Elijah McDonough created and installed a sensory wall for volunteers with special needs at the Orion Township Public Library on June 29.

Sensory walls provide tactile and other forms of stimulation to its user – something that can benefit people with special needs by making them more comfortable in their environment.

McDonough, 14, said volunteers with special needs will be able to use the wall to calm themselves.

Sensory toys can also help children with autism, for example, with staying calm and providing the sensory experience they want, according to Autism Speaks.

McDonough created the wall as his Eagle Project.

“I’ve always had a special place in my heart for people with special needs,” McDonough said. “Mainly because of how many people I know, and how many friends and stuff I have with special needs. So that was always a main goal for my eagle project.”

McDonough is part of Troop 185.

The Orion Township Public Library is at 825 Joslyn Rd., Orion Twp.

Online: orionlibrary.org.