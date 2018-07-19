Duathlon, Seafood Festival highlight a day of fun, charitable events

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club hosts a double dose of events on Aug. 4 with the return of the Duathlon in the morning and the 2nd annual Cajun Seafood Festival that afternoon.

“It’s a fun-filled day of activities that benefit local and global projects,” said Event Director Julie Maurer, treasurer of the Lake Orion Rotary Club. “People can come and work up an appetite at the Duathlon and then feast at the Seafood Festival.”

The Duathlon is a 5-kilometer run, then a 10-kilometer bike ride, topped off with another 5-kilometer run.

There’s also a 5k option – the first leg of the event – for participants who do not want to go the entire 20 kilometers.

“It’s meant to be a fun event, so kids, maybe not the real young ones, but kids and their parents can do this,” Maurer said. “Or, it can be as intense as you want it to be. If someone wants to go all out, they can.”

Maurer also recommends that racers consider the terrain during the 10k bike portion of the duathlon.

“There’s a pretty good-sized hill and some gravel on the course. You want a sturdy bike. Road bikes are not recommended,” she said.

Race day registration for the Duathlon starts 7 a.m. at Orion Oaks Elementary School, 1255 Joslyn Rd.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 5k run along the Polly Ann Trail and then 10k mountain bike race traversing Orion Oaks, followed by another 5k run.

The Duathlon is $60 pre-registration and $75 the day of the race. The 5k race is $35 pre-registration or $40 the day of the event. Pre-registration also guarantees a Duathlon t-shirt.

The 2nd annual Cajun Seafood Festival – artistically prepared under the direction of Rotarian Marc Vezina – is from noon-5 p.m. at 35 Cayuga Rd. Tickets are $45 for adults, $20 kids.

While this is the fifth Duathlon the Rotary has hosted, it’s the first in eight years. The club now wants to host the event annually. “Coming back after a long hiatus and being new and a short planning period, I’d love to get 80-100 participants, but we can accommodate however many people want to participate,” Maurer said.

Both events will raise funds to support children, locally and internationally.

Proceeds from the Duathlon (Run-Bike-Run) support the Beds for Kids program, a partnership with Love INC providing beds to kids that do not have one, and the club’s local community service projects.

Proceeds from the Cajun Seafood Festival will help provide medical equipment and support for a children’s hospital in Cartagena, Colombia, the Rotary Club’s international project.

“Being a part of Rotary is a really fun way to be involved in our community and way to feel like we’re giving back,” Maurer said. “The Duathlon is going to be about supporting our local charities, like our Beds for Kids program.”

The Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first, second and fourth Thursdays of the month at CJ’s Sandbar on Broadway Street in downtown Lake Orion.

Guests are welcome to attend, get to know the club members and learn about joining.

