Dragons dominate Black Hawks 61-29

Lake Orion junior Gabriel Scott (no. 0) goes up for a shot while being guarded by a Black Hawk defender. Scott had eight points in the 61-29 victory on Thursday.

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion High School varsity boys basketball team continued its winning streak last week, defeating Bloomfield Hills High School 61-29 for another OAA White victory.

The Dragons played tough offense and even tougher defense throughout the contest, ending the first half with a 10 point lead.

At the start of the second half, the Dragons continued to rack up points on the board and prevent the Black Hawks from catching up.

In the final quarter, Lake Orion kept Bloomfield Hills to just six points while the Dragons drained basket after basket.

Leading scorers for the Dragons were senior Quay Fly with 15 points, senior Ethan Sharkey with 11 points and junior Zack Parks with 10 points.

Junior Gabe Scott added another eight points and sophomore Ryan Rocheleau contributed seven in the winning effort.

The Dragons are now 12-5 overall and 7-3 in the OAA White.

Lake Orion takes on Troy High School on the road on Tuesday after Review press time.