Dragon lifters are a mighty force in Lake Orion Powerlifting competition

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

There’s some seriously strong athletes in Dragon country, and the Lake Orion Powerlifting teams proved they were pumped up for competition during the Lake Orion Powerlifting Invite and regional qualifier on Saturday at the high school.

The Lake Orion men’s varsity powerlifters took first place, while the women’s varsity team took second place at the 25-team competition.

The men’s team finished with a score of 89, edging out second place L’Anse Creuse, which scored 83 points.

The women’s varsity team finished second with 95 points, just behind Port Huron’s 105.

The men’s junior varsity team finished in first place with 91 points, topping second place L’Anse Creuse’s 79 points.

In the women’s ju nior varsity, Port Huron finished first with a score of 103 and Yale placed second with a score of 68.

The competition is based on the cumulative scores (total combined weight) from three events: deadlift, bench press and squats.

Lake Orion also qualified 48 lifters for the state meet in March. Qualifying lifters are:

Womens JV: Brooke Schoenberg, Lauren Alberty.

Womens Varsity: Ceci Skakal, Gracie Beebe, Shelby Shinavier, Emily Prostko, Jamie Bell, Bella Tartoni, Rachele Pozzo, Grace York, Lauren Graves, Chelsea Styma, Cassie Moreau, Katelyn Spearing, Jordan Traylor, Anne Marie Foster, Andra Newman, Josie Breuckner, Susie Bielicki, Jessica Fox, Maddie VanHeck, Rachel Warstler, Kelly Thomas, Kayla Gasiorowski and Shelby Misiak.

Mens JV: Josh Duncan, Kevin McCormick,Jr, Sean Hurley, Nik Powell, Alex Koper, Ben Sally, John Kennedy, Remi Murillo, Sebastian Marku, Virgil Sublett and Hayden White.

Varsity Mens: Evan Martin, Ty Selent, Sean DePalma, Reid Schoenberg, Connor Wise, Noah Nunn, Roger White, Nick Rose, Trevor Downie, Xavier Perez, Austin Findlay and Lyric Roston.

The following Dragon’s won their individual weight classes at the meet: Brooke Schoenberg, Emily Prostko, Bella Tartoni and Kayla Gasiorowski.

Josh Duncan, Kevin McCormick, Jr., Nik Powell and Trevor Downie.

Coach Eric Jennings provided results for the competition.