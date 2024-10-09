Dragon cross country runners medal at Oakland County meet

MILFORD — The Lake Orion boys varsity cross country team competed at the Oakland County meet at Kensington Metropark in Milford on Saturday, scoring 218 points to take 7th place out of 32 teams in the competition.

The girls varsity cross country team finished in 13th place out of 29 teams.

The Dragon boys were led by junior Max Houvener in 9th place at 16:43 minutes. He was followed by senior Raymond Lucero II, 17:15 minutes, in 25th place. Both earned All-Oakland County medals.

Lake Orion sophomore Linda Lopez finished 7th overall in the girls race with a time of 19:39.96 minutes and earned an All-Oakland County medal.

“This meet starts a month of championship meets. The course was challenging, and it requires your best efforts,” said boys head coach Andrew McDonald. “The first two finishers (Houvener and Lucero II) were All-Oakland County medalists on the day. This is one of the toughest meets in the state to medal in.”

The Dragons will compete at the Stan Ford Meet on Friday. The varsity boys will race at 5:15 p.m. – J.N.