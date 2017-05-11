Dragon boys baseball 8-3 in OAA Red after losses to Oxford, Rochester

By Susan Carroll

The Dragons won one and lost two games to the Rochester Falcons in the series which began on Tuesday, May 3 and was completed on Wednesday, May 4.

Ryan Kolp and Andre Orselli each batted in two runs on May 3 in the game to lead the Dragons to the victory.

Lake Orion took a loss to Midland Saturday despite scoring three runs in the first inning.

Led by a single by Andre Orselli and a single by Casey Stironek giving Lake Orion two RBIs.

Mason Adolfs started the game on the mound for Lake Orion. He tossed three innings, allowing zero runs, one hit, striking out one and walking one.

On home territory, the Dragon boys won one (11-0) and lost one (4-6) Monday in an OAA doubleheader against the Oxford Wildcats.

The Dragons are now 16-10 overall, 8-3 in the OAA Red.

Senior Tyler Moses threw a perfect first game. He had seven strike outs and no baserunners. Lake Orion won in a five-inning mercy.

“Tyler was amazing,” said coach Andy Schramek. “He’s been amazing all year.”

Shutting down the opposition by the team’s pitchers has been the strength of the team.

The pitchers are seniors Tyler Moses and Ryan Kolp, junior Andre Orselli and sophomore Josh Slayton.

And the team has been doing well offensively.

Seniors Tyler Moses, Ryan Kolp and Travis VandenHeuvel, juniors Jim Scibor, Casey Stironek and Andre Orselli have all made early impacts, Schramek said.

The team has many good young players and several sophomores have been played this year, he said.

Coach Schramek feels that the team’s weakness is finishing games on the weekends.

“We have to do a better job in the non-conference games of playing 7 innings.”