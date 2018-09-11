Denton, Philip E.; 72, formerly of Lake Orion

Philip E. Denton “Flip”; of Oxford and formerly of Lake Orion; passed away September 9, 2018 surrounded by family. He was 72-years-old. Phil is the beloved husband of Nancy; and loving father of Kaitlin (Chris) Schoder. He is also survived by his siblings Mary Do (Cy) DeMuelemeester, Michael (Magoo) Denton, Pat (Patricia) Denton and Colleen (Walt Woo) Taylor; and step-mother Dacia (VanAntwerp) Denton. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Pauline Denton; and his siblings KC Doelle, Robert Denton and Caroline Wundrach. His brothers by marriage are Paul and Mark Thiery; and sister Mary (Thierry) Twigg.

Phil was a proud Veteran of the US Army having served in the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed playing jokes, cards, golfing, traveling, living on the lake and was known as a Jeopardy aficionado. Phil will always be remembered for having a quick wit, generous soul, kind heart, hearty handshake, tremendous smile, contagious laugh, a twinkle in his eye, and being a great friend to all.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Burial with Military Honors will take place on Friday at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In place of flowers, donations can be made to Quilts of Valor at qovf.org and specify Clawson, MI Chapter.