DDA chair thanks village council, Stan Ford for supporting the LO DDA

I want to extend my sincerest thank you to Mr. Stan Ford and the Lake Orion Village Council in support of the Lake Orion DDA’s recent honor at the 2024 Business Spotlight and Reception presented by Oakland County Michigan and Oakland Thrive.

Lake Orion and Oxford DDAs were honored at the event for our collaborative Trolly partnership. This prestigious honor truly shined the spotlight on our outstanding collaboration with the Oxford DDA. The well-deserved recognition highlighted both communities’ historic downtowns and our joint efforts to promote our business communities and downtown districts.

Mr. Ford’s presence at the event, as a member of village council, demonstrates the village’s support of the DDA and its continuing commitment to work together to ensure a strong and vibrant community today and well into the future.

I look forward to our continued partnership and, again, extend my sincerest thank you to Mr. Ford and the Lake Orion Village Council for attending and supporting the DDA at this prestigious event.

Debbie Burgess

Board Chair

Lake Orion DDA