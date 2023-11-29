David M. Kalish, 71, formerly of Lake Orion

David M. Kalish, 71, a former resident of Lake Orion, passed away on October 29, 2023, with his daughter by his side.

Born on August 15, 1952, in Lake Orion, David was raised by his parents, Adam Martin and Betty Joanne (Joachim) Kalish, alongside his sister Suzanne.

From a young age, David displayed an insatiable curiosity, exploring, dismantling, and reconfiguring anything that piqued his interest. This inquisitive nature persisted throughout his entire life.

A talented baseball pitcher and golfer, he played the sports in high school and college, graduating from Lake Orion High School in 1970.

Known by various monikers such as Dave, K-9, Mad Dog, and, perhaps most endearingly, Dad, David was cherished by all who knew him. A skilled contractor and a true jack of all trades, he enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, racing, and dominating the pool table.

A member of the Kalkaska Eagles, Sons of the American Legion, and a former Lions Club member, David loved living in the home he built, embodying the saying that a contractor’s home is never complete.

David was preceded in death by his wife Rebecca, son David, parents, sister, and many extended family members and close friends.

He is survived by his daughter Leah Kalish, her partner Loren and daughter Katherine, and his furry grandchildren, Jack and Montgomery.

Additionally, David is survived by his bonus children, including Charles Miller III, with whom he shared close relationships as both a father figure and mentor, along with his family and lifelong friends.

Two celebrations of David’s life will take place. The first, hosted by the Kalkaska Eagles, will be on December 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at 15854 W. M-72 Highway, Grayling, Michigan 49738.

The second celebration will be on December 16, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Lake Orion American Legion, 164 S. Broadway St., Lake Orion, Michigan 48362.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of his son David, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in remembrance of Becky.

To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.

The family expresses gratitude to friends and family for their support and prayers.