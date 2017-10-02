Daniels, Jerry W.; 70, of Oxford

Jerry W. Daniels; of Oxford; age 70; passed away October 1, 2017. Jerry is the beloved husband of Linda for 47 years; loving father of Michelle (Mark) Friedrichs, Danielle (Joshua) Matheny, Cheryl (Josh) Salens and Pamela (Chris) Ophus; and dear papa of Payton, Carley, Luken and Hunter. He is also the dear brother of Wanda (Stacy) Boatright, JoAnn (Alfred) Martin, Barbara Sapp, Kenneth (Marlene) Daniels and Pam (Fred) Pettingill. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Twila Daniels.

Jerry retired from GM after 30 years and most recently has been working at Addison Oaks County Park. He is a Veteran of the US Army, a member of the American Legion Post 108 and a member of the AMVETS. He also attended Hunters Creek Community Church in Metamora. Jerry was a devoted husband, father and papa. He loved gardening, and his craft of making walking sticks for Veterans will be remembered for years to come.

The family will receive friends at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 3-8 p.m. with a Poppy Ceremony at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2017. Burial with military honors will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the AMVETS.

