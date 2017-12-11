Cole, Floyd M.; 75, of Oxford

Floyd M. Cole; of Oxford; age 75; passed away December 9, 2017. Floyd is the beloved husband of Anna of 53 years; loving father of Danielle Tolen and Trudy (Phillip) Whitford; loving Opa of Devon Tolen and Brooke Whitford; and dear brother of Henrietta (the late Jim) Sutton and Debbie (Randy) Irhke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Jean Cole; brothers, Jake and Ricky; and sister Beverly Orasco.

Floyd was a 1960 graduate of Lake Orion High School and went on to the Air Force where he was a Jet Mechanic. Following his time in the service, Floyd spent the next 40 plus years at General Motors as a Die Maker and later a Skilled Trades Supervisor. Nicknamed “The Colonel” he was hardworking and very meticulous and always so satisfied when his vehicles were “spotless.” He loved fishing and playing games, especially Sudoku.

Thru all that Floyd always remained a family man. He was a loving husband, father, Opa, brother and uncle and he will be dearly missed.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion on Saturday, December 16, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Military Honors to be held at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mesothelioma Foundation. Reflections may be made to the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.