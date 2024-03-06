Clerk Shults expresses gratitude for assistance with Feb. 27 election

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who assisted with the February 27, 2024, Presidential Primary Election.

Heartfelt appreciation is extended to Lake Orion Baptist Church, Community of Christ Church, King of Kings Lutheran Church, Lake Orion United Methodist Church, St. Mary’s in the Hills Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, The River Church, Lake Orion Church of Christ, Orion Township Fire Station #2, Department of Public Works, Orion Township Library, Orion Center, Zion Community House, and Village of Lake Orion for providing outstanding community support by hosting a voting precinct. I’m hearing excellent reports about the kindness and warm hospitality everyone extended to our voters!

Special recognition is given to our Orion Township Clerk’s Office staff and Community Programs and Facilities Staff for their hard work and dedication to the job at hand. In addition, I sincerely respect and appreciate our Election Inspectors who work diligently to ensure every vote is counted and each precinct ran with proficiency. Our dedicated workers serve the voters and Orion Township with excellence and ensure every vote is counted.

Special merit is given to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and Orion Township Fire Department for their continued support. I also extend sincere gratitude to Election Commissioners Michael Flood and Brian Birney for their continued election administrative support and to Julia Dalrymple for her assistance with election preparations.

Something wonderful happens when people come together and share a common goal and this election was marked by the unified effort put forth by everyone in our community.

We are now preparing for the August 6, 2024, Primary Election General Election and look forward to seeing you at the polls on Election Day.

Penny S. Shults

Orion Township Clerk