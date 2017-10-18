Clark, Larry D.; 72, formerly of Lake Orion

Larry D. Clark, age 72, recently of Kingston, Michigan died Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the United Hospice Residence of Marlette, Michigan. Larry Dale Clark was born January 27, 1945 in Yale, MI. He is the son of the late Keith Donald and the late Lovinia “Binnie” (Burton) Clark. Larry grew up in Imlay City and was a graduate of Imlay City High School, Class of 1963. He married Connie Bryant on December 12, 1964 in Imlay City, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie on January 10, 2012.

Larry retired as a Supervisor for the Shreveport, Louisiana General Motors Plant. Larry worked his way up from the assembly line to General Foreman in the Tool and Die Dept. at General Motors – Truck and Bus in Pontiac. Larry and Connie had lived in Lake Orion, Shreveport Louisiana, Bossier City and Chesterfield Twp., prior to Connie’s death in 2012.

Larry was a member of the Imlay City F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge and the Caro Moose Lodge.

Larry is survived by three daughters: Michelle (Scott) Bradley of Clinton Twp., MI, Lisa (Michael) Coykendall of Hastings, MI and Kristi (Joseph) Schons of Lake Orion, MI, and one son: Kevin (Nicole) Clark of Richmond, MI. Also surviving are fifteen grandchildren; sisters: Brenda Nagy of Lakeville, Paulette Baker of Lapeer, and Cindy (Matt) Tomaschko of North Branch. Larry was

preceded in death by: his wife: Connie Clark; and his parents: Keith & Binnie Clark.

The funeral will be held 12:00 pm Noon,Friday, October 20, 2017 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI. The Reverent Carol J. Abbott will officiate. The family will be available for visitation 10:30 – 12 Noon, Friday, October 20 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution should direct it to: The Daisy Project of MI, P.O. Box 182224, Shelby, Twp., MI 48318-2224. Please be sure to sign our on-line register book at muirbrothersfh.com