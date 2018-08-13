Choike, Gale Ann; 60, formerly of Lake Orion

Gale Ann Choike; of Oakland and formerly of Lake Orion; passed away August 10, 2018. She was 60-years-old. Gale is survived by her loving companion of 28 years, Dennis; daughter Georgia Holmberg and her boyfriend Alex; step-daughters, Angela (Scott) Luchs and Andrea (Tim) Cochell; mother Patricia Choike; and siblings Dan (Debbie) Choike, Debbie (Chris) Bulinda, Donna (Lee) Wright and Joyce (Willie) Clouse; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father James Choike and sister Sharon Pugh.

Gale will always be remembered for her positive outlook on life, and her love and compassion for family and friends, all of whom meant so much to her. She enjoyed collecting antiques, doing crafts and gardening, and loved being outdoors and visiting Northern Michigan. Her beautiful smile, bright blue eyes, funny giggle, and great sense of humor will be sorely missed.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends at church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of her brother Dan Choike. Please mail memorials to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 East Flint Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362. www.sparksgriffin.com.