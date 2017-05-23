Charter Twp of Orion ZBA PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2017-17, Kay Industrial Development, LLC, 57 Kay Industrial Dr., Sidwell #09-35-400-046

The petitioner is requesting four variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Article XVII, Section 18.06, IP:

1. A 37.7 ft. variance from the required 50 ft. Front Yard Setback to allow a building addition to be constructed 12.29 ft. from the front property line (Kay Industrial Dr.).

2. An 11 ft. variance from the required 50 ft. Front Yard Setback to allow an accessory storage building to be constructed 39 ft. from the front property line (Kay Industrial Dr.).

3. A 34 ft. variance from the required 50 ft. Rear Yard Setback to allow an accessory storage building to be constructed 16 ft. from the rear property line (east).

4. A variance of 17% beyond the allowed 35% Maximum Lot Coverage to construct a building addition and an accessory storage building on Parcel A, resulting in 52% lot coverage

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion