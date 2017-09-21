Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, September 18, 2017

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Supervisor Barnett. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Adopted proposed 2017 millage rates.

Held Truth in Budgeting Public Hearing regarding the proposed millage rates.

Aaron Whatley, Parks Director, delivered a presentation regarding the Township parks.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $599,863.44, payrolls in the amount of $108,296.78, for a total disbursement of funds in the amount $708,160.22.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved the consent agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Special Meeting: Budget Work Session, Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Reduced the annual sign permit fee for St. Joseph Church and School to $25.00.

Authorized the hiring of Joe Frey as Coordinator – Planning & Zoning, contingent upon meeting all pre-employment requirements, effective immediately.

Accepted the donation of $1,100.00 from the Friends of Camp Agawam.

Reduced the annual sign permit fee for the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce to $25.00.

Adopted actual 2017 millage rates.

Held first reading of PC-2017-23, Speedway LLC, and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption on October 16, 2017.

Approved the updated Treasury Clerk III job description, changing the level of the position from a level 5 to a level 7, effective September 19, 2017, and authorized any necessary budget adjustments.

Authorized the purchase of Microsoft Office 2016 software at a cost of $14,170.00, and authorized any necessary budget adjustments.

Received and filed the Police/Fire reports.

Held closed executive session to discuss an attorney opinion letter.

Meeting adjourned at 9:16 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

