NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-261

PC-2017-23, SPEEDWAY

REZONING REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, October 16, 2017, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2017-23, Speedway Rezoning, a request to rezone .407 acres located at the southwest corner of Clarkston Road and Lapeer Road, from OP (Office Professional) to GB (General Business), part of 1100 S. Lapeer Road, Sidwell No. 09-14-201-003; Speedway LLC, applicant.

Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 10.18.17