Charles B. Starrs, 94

Charles B. Starrs of Lake Orion, age 94, passed away on August 2, 2024.

Charles was born August 9, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York. His parents were George T. Starrs and Mildred A. Starrs (Dobbins). He had two brothers, James Starrs and George Starrs, now both deceased.

He is survived by his wife Ann of 73 years of marriage, and his 10 children, Judy Kyle (Andy), Annmarie Rogers (Jack), Liz Spearing (Bill), Jeanette Pankey (Glen), Posy Rzadkowaski (Bill), Mike Starrs (Lisa), Mary Starrs, Kathleen Skrzycki (Michael), Maria Barwig (Tim) and Charlie Starrs (Lourdes).

Charles also has 26 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

Upon graduating from Niagara University in 1951, he served in Korea as a lieutenant in the infantry until 1953.

Charlie decided that he would like to settle with his growing family in Lake Orion where his wife Ann grew up. He then worked for his wife Ann’s father at L.C. Anderson Inc., the GM dealership in Lake Orion. He worked with John V. McCarthy Assoc. Catholic Fundraising firm for 13 years. He then was hired as the first Development Director for the Archdiocese of Detroit where he worked for 10 years. Charlie then worked for the Archdiocese of Miami for another 10 years.

Upon retiring he and Ann moved to the Gulf Coast in Estero, Florida until 2010, when they moved back to Lake Orion to be closer to family.

Charles’ family will receive friends for viewing at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 from 3-7 p.m. with Scripture Prayers to be read at 6 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with viewing at the church from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Eastlawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared with the family at sparksgriffin.com.