Carlyle W. McCormick, 78, of Rochester Hills

Carlyle W. McCormick of Rochester Hills passed away on Dec. 5, 2024. He was 78 years old.

Carl is the beloved husband of Beth for 52 years; loving father of Dawn McCormick, Christina (Tony) DeMartini and Heather (Bill) LaLonde; loving grandfather of Courtney, Ailsa, Patryck, Josh, Grace, Emma and Lily; and dear brother of Mickie, the late Robert (the late Sandy), Janice (Gary), Pete (Debbie), Mary (Doug), Scott (Michelle), Jeff (Joni) and Joanne (the late Joe).

Carl was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Agnes; and sister Patsy. Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and later retired after 30 years from GM. For many years Carl also operated the Fuzz Fix It. He always enjoyed going to sell his “junk” at the Armada Flea Market as well as the flea markets in Florida during the winters.

The family will gather for a Celebration of Carl’s life from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Health Hospice.