Carlin, Harold; 91, formerly of Lake Orion

Mr. Harold “Hal” Carlin, age 91, of Pentwater Michigan and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

Hal was born April 7, 1926, in Rochester, NY to William and Minnie (Weiss) Cohen. Following graduating from high school, Hal graduated from Central Michigan University and then obtained his Master’s Degree from Michigan State University. Hal was a teacher at Pentwater Schools and Lake Orion High School, where he was the athletic director, assistant principal and was known as the ‘Grand Dragon”. After retirement, he became the equipment manager with the New York Mets at Port St. Lucie. After completing that, Hal moved back to Pentwater and became a greeter at WalMart. Hal married the former Myrna Myers on December 14, 1952 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Ludington. Hal served his country in the US Army during WW II at the rank of Corporal. He also played baseball for the US Army Team. Hal had an opportunity to play professional baseball with the Philadelphia A’s, but declined the chance and began his teaching career. Hal also played semi-pro basketball with the House of David. Hal and Myrna were also the owners of the Nickerson Inn for 22 years, until 1991. He was a faithful member of Lighthouse Lutheran Church and the Pentwater VFW Post # 6017.

Harold is survived by two daughters: Susan (Bob) Mundy of Lake Orion, MI and Sandra (Dave) Spearing of Leonard, MI, and one son: Randall Carlin of Pentwater; six grandchildren: Michael Mundy, James Mundy, Caitlin Powell, Andrew Carlin, Matthew Carlin, Lauren Carlin; eight great grandchildren; Joelle, Dax, Abby, Elliana, Liam, Adella, Hal, Orion; one sister: Rozland Houser of Shelby Township, MI; He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myrna Carlin October 17, 2017, son, Michael Carlin March 14, 1990.

The Memorial Service for Mr. Carlin will be Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse

Lutheran Church in Pentwater with Rev. John Hansen officiating. Interment will be in the Pentwater Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday one hour prior to the service at Lighthouse Lutheran Church, 8786 North Business 31, Pentwater, MI.

The family requests that any memorials be directed to Lighthouse Lutheran Church, 8786 North

Business 31, Pentwater, MI 49449 or Pentwater VFW Post # 6017, 8440 North US 31, Pentwater, MI 49449.

