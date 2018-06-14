Campbell, Marilyn; 85, formerly of Lake Orion

Marilyn Campbell of Clover, SC, and formerly a long time resident of Lake Orion passed away June 12, 2018 at the age of 85. She was the devoted wife of 57 years to the late Donald and loving mother to the late Rev. Nancy Woycik.

Marilyn was a former teacher at Lake Orion Middle School and previously a member of the Lake Orion United Methodist Church. She loved watching all sports, especially Michigan Football, Red Wings and tennis. She enjoyed trips to the casino and her three granddogs (Donald, Gordie & Callie) who provided much companionship.

Marilyn is survived by her children Tom (Lynn) Campbell of Highland, MI, David (Kathy) Campbell of Lake Orion, MI and Cathy (Michael) Taylor of Clover, SC. She adored her seven grandchildren – Julie (Brian), Nate (Jamie), Darren (Liz) , Bryan(Kelly) & Adam (McKenzie), Tabitha, and Christina (Jeff) and 11 Great Grandchildren – Cody, Evan, Piper, Dylan, Elliot, Alex, Anthony, Zachary, Jeffery, Jameson, and Greyson.

Arrangements have been made by Modetz Funeral Home – Silverbell Chapel, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. – noon, Monday, June 18 with service to be held at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Community Care, 2275 India Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.