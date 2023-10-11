Building Brands: Join 5 million Michiganders and brand yourself a newspaper reader

My friend Lyndsay is the best at a lot of things, and one of those things is sending cards. She sends a card just to say she’s thinking of me, on our anniversary and always on my birthday. Each year she finds a sparkly, pink card with a great message and it always arrives just a few days ahead of my big day. This is nice because I love to be thought of on my birthday, and the added bonus is that her card serves as a reminder to get my act in gear and get her a card since her birthday is just three days after mine.

One’s birthday signals a lot of things. In my case it’s the passage of time, the privilege of aging, Lyndsay’s birthday and National Newspaper Week.

Celebrated each year, National Newspaper Week was Oct. 1-7 this year. Just as my birthday card to Lyndsay will likely be a few days late, so is this tribute. In the case of the card, it’s the thought that counts. In the case of National Newspaper Week, the importance of newspapers is something we should talk about all year, so a few days late is okay.

This year marks the 83rd celebration of National Newspaper Week. Since 1940, Newspaper Association Managers has sponsored and supported National Newspaper Week, a week-long promotion of the newspaper industry in the United States and Canada. The theme this year is: In Print. Online. For You. #NewspapersYourWay.

Newspapers serve as a watchdog, a scrapbook, a record-keeper, a source of entertainment, and, especially in the case of View Newspaper Group, Your Community Connection. No matter how you read your local newspaper, it’s important to brand yourself as someone who does. Studies show that communities with a local newspaper have more engaged citizens, better government transparency and higher bond ratings.

This year View Newspaper Group celebrates 20 years, a milestone that we’ve celebrated with our team, our clients and our readers. A milestone that some may have thought a locally-owned, print-first newspaper company might not reach. We love to share our story of growth and success, because it points directly to the popularity and importance of community newspapers.

Today, View Newspaper Group is home to 14 newspapers covering 11 counties with more than 250,000 print copies delivered to homes and newsstands each week plus an additional 400,000 monthly readers online.

Our success and growth are thanks to our clients, our community and you – our readers. In return, View Newspaper Group has been able to give back to the communities we serve by supporting nonprofits through cash donations, free or reduced-cost advertising space and volunteer time. For the last decade we’ve also hosted signature events raising nearly $200,000 for area nonprofits. View events this year have already raised more than $33,000 for our nonprofit partners, with more to come.

Coinciding with National Newspaper Week, Michigan Press Association President Jim Tarrant shared some facts about Michigan’s 5 million newspaper readers. Yes, 5 million. That’s 85 % of Michigan adults, according to a new Michigan Market Study conducted by Coda Ventures in partnership with Michigan Press Association Services. The study measures media usage and purchase behavior of Michigan adults across urban and rural zip codes.

Reading today’s newspaper means you’re in the majority of Michigan citizens who value your newspaper’s local news and advertising messages. You’re in good company.

Here are some other stats from the Coda study about newspaper readers:

• 77% are under age 65,

• 63% are homeowners,

• 91% believe they have a responsibility to shape the future of their communities,

• 91% vote in local elections, 82% vote in state and national elections,

• 80% believe newspaper advertising is important,

• 94% take action as a result of newspaper advertising,

• 62% use newspapers to decide which products to buy,

• 70% have lived in the community five or more years,

• 88% of the people believe that publishing public notices in newspapers should be required,

• 70% of the people plan to travel within Michigan in the past/next 12 month at least one time

Given those stats, I’m especially proud to brand myself a newspaper reader. It may even top branding myself as someone who sends birthday cards on time.

Support this local newspaper by becoming a patron. Donations of any dollar amount can be made by here or calling 248-628-4801.

If you’re a local business person support the paper by placing an advertising message. You can also simply send a note to ecaswell@mihomepaper.com to tell me why you love your local newspaper.