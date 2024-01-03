Bruce Jacobsen, 94, of Lake Orion

Bruce C. Jacobsen of Lake Orion, 94, passed peacefully at the Willows Senior Living Home of Leonard on November 18, 2023 after a brief illness with family at his side.

Bruce was born on June 17, 1929 in Pontiac and was a graduate of Pontiac Schools and Michigan State University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ethel Jacobsen, Marilyn, his loving wife of 63 years, and his brothers, Harold Jr and Beal.

Bruce was the loving father of the Honorable Bradford (Teri) Jacobsen of Oxford and Stephen (Tracy) Jacobsen of Palm Springs, CA and Northport, MI; the devoted grandfather of Lauren (Jeff) Smith of Oxford, Emily (Stephen) Williams of Cary, NC, Bradford Jr. (Jamie) Jacobsen of Gaylord and Miles (Tyler) Jacobsen of El Cajon, CA; and the great-grandfather of Elizabeth and Benjamin Smith and Ella and Katelyn Williams.

Bruce was co-owner of one of the oldest family-owned businesses in Oakland County, Jacobsen’s Flowers and Garden Town. Founded at Lake Orion in 1920 by his father and grandfather, Jacobsen’s Flowers grew to three locations and is still run by the family.

Bruce was proud of his Army service and lifelong affiliation with the Elks and Lions Clubs. He loved time spent with family, sailing, hunting, fishing, and at the cottage in Northport on Grand Traverse Bay.

The family gives many thanks to Barbara and the other caregivers at the Willows who have offered comfort to Bruce and the family. A cremation has taken place with a memorial gathering at a future date. Internment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery next to his loving wife Marilyn.

For those wishing to make memorial donations please consider the Paint Creek United Methodist Church or the Lake Orion Lions Christmas Basket program.