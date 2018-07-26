Brown, Watson resign from the village council

Council has 30 days to fill the vacant seats

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

The Village of Lake Orion held its regular meeting on Monday night at the village hall , but the outcome was anything but regular.

During the meeting, the council voted unanimously to accept the mid-term resignations of council members Steve Watson and Shauna Brown.

Shauna Brown, absent from the meeting, resigned effective immediately after submitting her resignation in writing and filing with the village clerk Monday.

The council accepted her resignation under a unanimous vote.

Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet said, “I am saddened by her resignation and I want to thank her for the term and the time spent with us. It is a choice made by Ms. Brown, doing the best thing for her.”

He mentioned that her resignation had nothing to do with the village, but rather was a personal-based decision.

Council Member Steve Watson submitted his resignation at the July 9 village meeting.

Watson is moving outside the village limits and will therefore be ineligible to serve.

Watson said at the meeting that it was his intent to serve his full term, possibly run for a second term, but he found a house outside the village and disqualified himself from being on the council.

The two mid-term vacancies must be filled within 30 days and there are four council seats up for election in November.

Contact Village Clerk Susan Galeczka for information on how to apply for the position. The village offices are located at 21 East Church Street.