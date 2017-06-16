Bostwick, Devon Scott; 56, formerly of Lake Orion

Devon Scott Bostwick, of Burton and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away June 14, 2017 at age 56. Scott is the beloved husband of Sandra for 30 years; loving father of Donald (Katie) Bostwick; stepfather of Brandon McFarland and ShiAnne Beatty; and grandfather of Evan Beatty and Ember Bostwick. He is also the dear son of Donald O. Bostwick and Dorothy Bostwick; and brother of Donald M. Bostwick, Barbara Soria, Penny Oates, Jeff Bostwick and the late Sherry Bostwick.

Scott worked with the Road Commission of Oakland County for 22 ½ years. He was a great father and loved to spoil his grandkids. Scott also loved his Dachshund’s, camping and his old farm tractors.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.