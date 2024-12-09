Blair Hamm, 50

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Blair James Hamm, who left us on Dec. 7, 2024, at the age of 50.

Blair was a loving husband, father, brother, son and friend. He was known for his sharp wit, infectious humor, and the genuine warmth he brought to every room he entered. He is deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Born on Jan. 25, 1974 in Rochester, Mich., Blair lived a life full of passion, joy and an unrelenting love for his family and friends. He cherished his role as a husband and father and was always at the center of family gatherings, where his laughter and love were constant. His wife, Erica (Packard), children, Jackson and Delaney Hamm were the center of his universe, and he never missed an opportunity to show them how much they meant to him. Blair was dear son of Robert and Valerie Hamm; brother of Scott (Katie) Hamm; uncle of Lily Hamm; nephew of Michael (Deb) Hamm; son-in-law of Stephani Sylvester; brother-in-law of Glenn (Sherry) Packard.

Blair was a 1993 graduate of Lake Orion High School, where he enjoyed playing football and wrestling in addition to showing his more theatrical side in Drama Club. After high school he went to Ferris State University and joined the πKA fraternity where he gained many of his lifelong friends.

After college, Blair began working in restaurants which led him to working at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Ford Field, Little Caesars Arena, Hockeytown and his current position as the Operations Manager with Green Lantern Pizza.

A true Detroit sports fan, Blair was never shy about his loyalty to his beloved Detroit sports teams —the Spartans, Tigers, Lions and Pistons. Whether at a game, watching at home, or bantering with friends on social media, he was always ready to cheer on his teams with unmatched enthusiasm. His social media presence was just as vibrant, where he often shared witty commentary, amusing memes and his passion for life with his wide network of friends and followers.

Music was another great love of Blair’s. His playlist ranged included favorites like the Beatles, Beastie Boys, Queen, Stevie Wonder, Prince to Ray Lamontagne and Chris Stapleton, and his love of music was evident in everything from impromptu sing-alongs to his ever-growing vinyl collection. He could often be found at a concert, sharing a new song discovery with his friends, or simply enjoying a good tune while cooking up something delicious in the kitchen.

Speaking of cooking, Blair was a creator in the kitchen. His meals were as flavorful as his personality, and he loved to host friends and family for food, laughter and good times. Whether grilling in the backyard or experimenting with new recipes, he had a true knack for creating dishes that were both comforting and adventurous.

Fashion was another passion Blair brought to life with style and flair. Known for his sharp fashion sense, he could pull off everything from casual streetwear to polished, tailored looks. His wardrobe was a reflection of his personality — bold, confident and never afraid to take a chance.

Above all, Blair was the ultimate people person. His quick wit, fun-loving nature and vibrant energy made him a beloved friend to many. He was always there with a joke, a kind word or a helping hand, and his social media accounts were a constant source of entertainment for everyone who followed him. His unique blend of humor, warmth, and authenticity made him unforgettable to those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A celebration of Blair’s life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 3-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home in Orion Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lake Orion Fireworks Association or Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry in his memory.

Though we mourn his loss, we will continue to celebrate Blair’s life in the way he would have wanted — through laughter, love and a good story. His spirit will live on in the countless memories and the joy he brought to all of us.

Arrangements in care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion Township. Online tributes may be shared at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.