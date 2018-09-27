Armed man who created stand-off with deputies faces felony charges

The man who fired a gun inside a home and created a stand-off with Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies last week now faces felony charges.

On Sept. 19, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a four-count criminal complaint against Nicholas Austin Harrell, according to an official update from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

• Count #1: Discharge of firearm in or at a building – a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and/or $10,000 fine.

• Count #2: Felon in possession of firearm while in commission of a felony – a felony carrying up to two years.

• Count #3: Possession of a firearm by a felon – a felony carrying up to five years and/or a $5,000 fine

• Count #4: Felon in possession of firearm while in commission of a felony – felony carrying up to two years

Harrell was arraigned in the 52-3 District Court in front of Magistrate Marie Soma. He was given a $50,000 cash bond with no 10 percent cash surety.

He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail while waiting on the charges.

Harrell’s next court date will be in front of Judge Julie Nicholson at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 in the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Deputies were called to the 1000 block of E. Silverbell Road at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 17 after Harrell became enraged with his mother, who then fled the home.

She called 911 to report her son was armed with a shotgun and she heard a gunshot come from the residence. She believed Harrell’s girlfriend was still in the home.

A call came from the girlfriend stating she was inside the residence and that her armed boyfriend wanted to kill himself.

He also made statements to her that he would kill the police if they showed up.

It was also reported to police that Harrell was seen using narcotics earlier in the day and he was believed to be under the influence at the time of the stand-off.

Witnesses saw Harrell standing near the front door of the residence armed with a long gun.

The girlfriend was later able to leave the home unharmed.

Deputies established a perimeter and contained Harrell in the home. Initially, he refused to speak to police or come out of the home.

The sheriff’s office activated the SWAT unit, which arrived with an armored personnel carrier, equipment to protect officers and a negotiator. The sheriff’s department also had aerial coverage with a helicopter.

Silverbell Road was closed off in the area for several hours while authorities attempted to resolve the incident.

Negotiators were eventually able to talk Harrell into coming out of the home, where he was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies removed several firearms from the home. — J.O.